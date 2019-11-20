Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik looking to rekindle old romance?

Gigi Hadid and her former significant other Zayn Malik did appear to be inseparable when they were together, but are the two rekindling their romance one more time?

The latest intel on the supermodel suggests that Gigi after her brief linkup buzz with Tyler Cameron is looking to still hold on to her past with the former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

E! News cited a source saying that Gigi always had a “soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.”

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently,” the grapevine revealed to the publication.

"She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual," it was further revealed.

The source revealed to the portal that Gigi had parted ways with Tyler only a few weeks prior as “the relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them. The split was amicable and they are still friendly."

Zayn and Gigi had sparked rumours of them dating first in November 2015 and had announced their decision to part ways in March of 2018. They were, however, papped on different occasions together after that giving rise to patch up buzz but were seen together last in January this year.