ICC clears Bilal Asif over modifying bowling action

Pakistan’s Test off-spinner Bilal Asif said he did not modify his bowling method as the International Cricket Council (ICC) cleared him of any charges after match officials had reported him in 2015 in Chennai.

Bilal Asif was reported for suspected illegal bowling action during Pakistan’s third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2015 after the off-spinner took 5-25.

After being reported, Asif underwent testing at the ICC-accredited Sri Ramachandran University in Chennai and immediately had his bowling action cleared.

He played one more ODI after that, against England at Abu Dhabi, and went wicket-less after conceding 32 runs from four overs. Asif made a comeback to Test squad in 2018 with an impressive 6-36 against Australia in Dubai.

The 34-year-old off-spinner from Sialkot has now revealed that his action has remained the same and he didn’t change it even after being reported.

“Umpires reported it [on basis of observation from] the naked eye; maybe they thought my action is not legal but I went to ICC lab and got my actions cleared,” Asif told media in Karachi after play on the second day in Quaid e Azam Trophy match between Sindh and Central Punjab.

“I didn’t change my action, it was the same. I was tested for my 'Dusra' as well and it was also cleared,” Asif revealed.

Asif last played a Test in 2018 against New Zealand and was overlooked by the management for upcoming series against Australia. But, the off-spinner is hopeful of making a comeback.

“I am doing well in domestic cricket and I am confident of making a comeback to the Pakistan Test team,” he said.

“I am happy with my form so far in the Quaid e Azam Trophy but I am aiming to end the season as top wicket-taker,” Asif hoped.

He added that loss of batting form is frustrating for him and he is trying to make it better.

“It's not true that I'm not giving ample attention to my batting but I have not been able to score much this season. I am trying my best to make my batting as good as my bowling,” he concluded.