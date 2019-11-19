close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
November 19, 2019

T10 League 2019 schedule

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 19, 2019

The third edition of T Ten (T10) League, launched in 2017, is currently being hosted in UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi.

It is the first-ever internationally approved 10-over league, the shortest format of cricket, officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council.

From Pakistan, the Qalandar’s are representing the country.

Following is the schedule of T10 League 2019.

DateTeamsTimings (PST)
November 15, 2019
  1. Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, 1st Match, Group B
  2. Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, 2nd Match, Group A
  3. Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi, 3rd Match, Group B
  1. 5:30 PM 
  2. 7:45 PM
  3. 10:00 PM
November 16, 2019
  1. Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, 4th Match, Group A
  2. Delhi Bulls vs Karnataka Tuskers, 5th Match, Group A
  3. Northern Warriors vs Qalandars, 6th Match, Group B
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 17, Sun
  1. Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi, 7th Match, Group B
  2. Bangla Tigers vs Karnataka Tuskers, 8th Match, Group A
  3. Maratha Arabians vs Qalandars, 9th Match, Group B
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 18, Mon
  1. Deccan Gladiators vs Karnataka Tuskers, 10th Match, Group A
  2. Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi, 11th Match, Group B
  3. Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, 12th Match, Group A
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 19, Tue
  1. Deccan Gladiators vs Qalandars, 13th Match, Super League
  2. Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, 14th Match, Super League
  3. Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, 15th Match, Super League
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 20, Wed
  1. Karnataka Tuskers vs Maratha Arabians, 16th Match, Super League
  2. Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, 17th Match, Super League
  3. Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, 18th Match, Super League
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 21, Thu
  1. Delhi Bulls vs Maratha Arabians, 19th Match, Super League
  2. Karnataka Tuskers vs Qalandars, 20th Match, Super League
  3. Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors, 21st Match, Super League
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 22, Fri
  1. Delhi Bulls vs Qalandars, 22nd Match, Super League
  2. Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians, 23rd Match, Super League
  3. Karnataka Tuskers vs Team Abu Dhabi, 24th Match, Super League
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 23, Sat
  1. TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1
  2. TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
  3. TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2
  1. 4:30 PM
  2. 6:45 PM
  3. 9:00 PM
November 24, Sun
  1. TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off
  2. TBC vs TBC, Final
  1. 6:45 PM
  2. 9:00 PM

