'Charlie's Angels' slumps at box office with $8.6 million

While Charlie’s Angels may have been an anticipated instalment, the flick was given an underwhelming welcome at the box office after its release.



While ample expectation was riding on the film, the Kristen Stewart-starrer opened to mixed reviews and a bland response at the box office as well as it saw a total accumulation of merely $8.6 million on its opening weekend.

Charlie's Angels faced disappointment at the US-box office in comparison to its competition Ford v Ferrari which racked up to $31 million on its opening weekend.

The flick following the blasé feedback, is likely to lose its second spot to Lionsgate’s Midway which is presently estimated to draw in $8.5 million for its second weekend with a 10-day total that falls under $35million.

Earlier, star of the film Elizabeth Banks had also poked fun at it slumping, but kept her head held high.

"Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world," Elizabeth had tweeted.



