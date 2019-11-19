Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan top the list of most searched Indian stars internationally

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are the top most searched Indian stars globally, according to a study.



The SEMrush collected data internationally from October 2018 to October 2019 on the popularity of Bollywood stars and found that Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan were the top most searched celebrities internationally.

Just last month in October, Priyanka was searched 2.74 million and Salman 1.83 million times, according to the study.

Priyanka was most searched in December 2018 when she tied the knot to US singer Nick Jonas. She was searched 13.6 million times, however, Salman Khan’s searches for a single month never exceeded 2.74 million times.

The average searches for Salman Khan per month is over two million times while that of Priyanka are 4.2 million.

They are followed by Amrish Puri, Shahrukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others.