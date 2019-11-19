Alia Bhatt turns cheerleader for sister Shaheen Bhatt giving sneak peek of her book

Bollywood’s favourite sister duo of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are once again serving major sister goals as they show the world how supportive they are of each other.

The 26-year-old Raazi actor turned cheerleader for her sister Shaheen as she gave her book a shout out, penning heartfelt words and friendly sisterly exchange of banter.

Sharing a picture of her book as well as the talented author, Alia wrote: “Holding the best book ever with the authur trying desperately to stay out of view..but curiosity doesn’t hold this little cat back."

Shaheen’s book I've Never Been Unhappier gives an in-depth insight into her struggle with depression as she was diagnosed with the mental illness at the age of 18. She also writes about the present-day misconstruction around mental illnesses.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy with two films on her work front, with one being her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak and the other alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra.

