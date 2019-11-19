Iqra Aziz falls in love with Ali Sethi’s ‘soulful’ voice: 'I'm a fan'

Iqra Aziz has fallen in love with music maestro Ali Sethi’s magical voice in his new track for Coke Studio and we cannot agree more.



The Suno Chanda starlet took to Instagram stories to reveal that she has found Ali Sethi’s newly released song titled Gulon Main Rang ‘soulful’, a track originally sung by late classical singer Mehdi Hassan.

Iqra also unveiled that she has always been Ali Sethi’s fan.

The singer’s rendition of Mehdi Hassan classicGulon Main Rang has been garnering countless views and likes after featuring in Coke Studio 12’s new episode.



This is not the first time Ali Sethi has performed a Mehdi Hassan song. In the past, he had also attempted Ranjish Hi Sahi which became an instant hit.