Kanye West says he is the 'greatest artist God ever created'

American rap sensation Kanye West never fails to leave the audience astonished over his startling remarks and it looks like the artist is at it again.

The 42-year-old Jesus is King rapper spoke about his spiritual journey at a Church in Houston, Texas on Sunday where he said that there he is the greatest artist ever created by God.

Speaking about his faith, the singer said: “I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” he said.

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he added.

“Every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’” he went on.

“Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” he said.