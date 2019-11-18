Pakistan holds 10th place in Asia with three quota places for Tokyo Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan has achieved the 10th position out of 16 Asian countries with regards to quota places for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

According to the list issued by the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC), Pakistan won three quota places to take 10th position out of 16 countries in shooting in Asia. China tops the list with 25 quotas and India is second with 15 quotas. South Korea and Japan are third and fourth with 14 and 12 quotas, respectively.

Iran and Thailand each won six places. Chinese Taipei with five places is seventh. Kuwait and Mongolia are eighth and ninth, respectively. Behind Pakistan are Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Lebanon, Qatar, and Singapore.

In total 102 quotas were won by 16 Asian countries. Meanwhile, National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) will be arranging a six week training program for Pakistani shooters with an Italian coach ahead of the Olympics.

“We are to arrange the training for our shooters with the world’s best coach, a legend with three consecutive gold medals in Olympics,” said an official of NRAP while speaking to ‘The News’.

“We shall make all efforts to win a medal for Pakistan,” he added. The three Pakistani shooters who have won quota places for Tokyo 2020 are Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, and Gulfam Joseph.

The official said NRAP held talks with the president of Italian Shooting Federation to finalise the details.

He added that NRAP and its shooters have achieved their quota places without any support from the government. “I hope the government realises the potential in shooting sport which has 15 Olympic gold medals on offer. Pakistan has immense talent but no patronage from government is hurting it,” said the official.