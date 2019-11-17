Watch: Robbers flee as elderly Gujranwala man opens fire at them

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: An elderly man in Gujranwala opened fire on robbers before they could make their way to his shop and rob him.
A video surfaced on Sunday in which the exchange of fire can be seen. Three robbers on a motorcycle can be seen approaching towards a scrap dealer in Gondlanwala road.
An elderly scrap dealer spots the robbers from his desk and opens fire at them from a rifle.
The robbers can be seen in the video leaving their motorcycle behind and fleeing as the shopkeeper continued to fire at them.
DSP Rawlapindi said that a robbery had taken place a few days ago at the scrap market. He said that ever since the robbery took place the scrap dealer had started keeping a gun with him for safety.
According to police, the exchange of fire between the scrap dealer and the robbers took place four days ago.
