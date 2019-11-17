Watch: Robbers flee as elderly Gujranwala man opens fire at them

GUJRANWALA: An elderly man in Gujranwala opened fire on robbers before they could make their way to his shop and rob him.



A video surfaced on Sunday in which the exchange of fire can be seen. Three robbers on a motorcycle can be seen approaching towards a scrap dealer in Gondlanwala road.

An elderly scrap dealer spots the robbers from his desk and opens fire at them from a rifle.

The robbers can be seen in the video leaving their motorcycle behind and fleeing as the shopkeeper continued to fire at them.

DSP Rawlapindi said that a robbery had taken place a few days ago at the scrap market. He said that ever since the robbery took place the scrap dealer had started keeping a gun with him for safety.

According to police, the exchange of fire between the scrap dealer and the robbers took place four days ago.