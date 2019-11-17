Australian PM Scott Morrison heaps praises on Pakistan's Waqar Younis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison honoured legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis when the latter received the International Cricket’s Hall of Fame Bradman Museum award earlier this week, it emerged on Sunday.

Prime minister Morrison’s speech in honour of Waqar came to light today when the former pacer shared it on his Twitter account.

The Aussie PM, in his recorded speech, said that “Waqar has made a significant contribution to cricket as a player, commentator and a mentor to young players.

“His brilliance with the ball earned him a place in history as one of the world’s greatest fast bowlers. He is a much loved figure in the sport through his coaching career," Morrison continued.

"His leadership, skill, positivity and team work — both on and off the field — exemplify the values upheld by the great Sir Donald Bradman."

Waqar was earlier inducted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013 before the start of the first T20 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The pace-bowling legend also called the Burewala Express claimed 373 wickets from 87 Tests and 416 scalps from 262 ODIS while representing Pakistan. He is currently the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team.