Ryan Reynolds expresses love for Indian films and culture

Bollywood remains one of the biggest film industries around the world and the ample acclaim it receives from the rest of the globe is proof enough of its mammoth influence.

Hollywood hunk Ryan Reynolds is also expressing his adoration for the Indian film industry after he revealed in an interview that he is a massive fan of the country as well as its cinema.

“Oh my god. I do love Indian culture and films. I think there is no greater contribution to cinema than from India. When I was a kid I got to see a couple of stuff from India. I would love to visit India and meet my fans,” he said in a chat with Hindustan Times.

Speaking about the diversity in the Indian cinema, the Deadpool actor said: “I come from Canada, so I am also one of those actors. I love that. I feel the more the merrier. Everything that has been happening for the last few years is very exciting. So healthy and good. The films that are being made are mature and smarter.”

On the work front, the actor may be gearing up to for something special with Marvel Studios as a new project is reportedly on the cards for him.