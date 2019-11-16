Mira Sethi ties the knot in an enchanting secret ceremony in California

Mira Sethi has tied the knot with long time beau and fiancé Bilal Siddiqui in an enchanting wedding ceremony held in San Francisco, California.

The news was revealed by Mira herself after she took to Instagram announcing that she walked down the aisle and married the love of her life during a beautiful ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

The actress also said that she did her hair and makeup for the special day herself.

“I did my own makeup, scooped my hair into a ponytail, and married the love of my life. Two weeks before the wedding, at Burning Man, I painted love of life’s nails while love of life was asleep. Love of life woke up, looked at hand, smiled, and went on with his day. Two weeks later he strolled into wedding venue with these nails. I love him, and here are some photos of this crazily delightful day,” Mira wrote in her post.

Shortly after, congratulatory messages on her surreal nuptials started pouring in from all around, including her showbiz friends who felicitated Mira on the start of a new journey in life.



Mira Sethi got engaged to Bilal Siddiqui in November last year and broke the internet with her endearing post about him subsequently.