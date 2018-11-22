Mira Sethi reacts to becoming a national meme after engagement post

Pakistani actor Mira Sethi became the talk of town with her heartfelt, elaborate engagement announcement on Instagram, generating a plethora of new memes, trends and admiration from fans all across.

In response to the multitude of affection that came her way after the social media post announcing her betrothal to long-time beau Bilal Siddiqi, the actor and writer took to Twitter to thank the fans and return the love.

“I’ve loved all the memes, GIFs, the laughter, the affectionate eye-rolling — big love,” she stated.

From the heartfelt Instagram post that narrated the love story of the couple, one part struck with social media users the most that recalled their bike ride across a desert quoting her fiancé asking her: ‘"Tum theek ho? Thand tou nahi lag rahi?"

"Theek houn!" I'd shout over the wind, pedalling furiously to keep up with him.

I love you, he said.

“Very happy to be here,” I said moronically, wiping snot off my frozen nose.’

Soon after, the phrase became what netizens termed a ‘national catchphrase’.

