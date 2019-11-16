T10 League 2019: Latest points table

Cricket’s shortest format, the T10, is currently hosting its third edition in UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi where the Lahore Qalander’s development squad is representing the Pakistan side.

The hosts also have their own team, Team Abu Dhabi, along with many other teams from India and Bangladesh.

T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group A



Group A Mat

Won

Lost

Tied

NR

Pts

NRR

Delhi Bulls

1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.642

Karnataka Tuskers

0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Bangla Tigers

0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Deccan Gladiators

1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.642



T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group B

