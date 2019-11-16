tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cricket’s shortest format, the T10, is currently hosting its third edition in UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi where the Lahore Qalander’s development squad is representing the Pakistan side.
The hosts also have their own team, Team Abu Dhabi, along with many other teams from India and Bangladesh.
T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group A
|Group A
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Bulls
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.642
|Karnataka Tuskers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Bangla Tigers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Deccan Gladiators
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.642
T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group B
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Northern Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+4.200
|Qalandars
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.000
|Team Abu Dhabi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.000
|Maratha Arabians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4.200
Cricket’s shortest format, the T10, is currently hosting its third edition in UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi where the Lahore Qalander’s development squad is representing the Pakistan side.
The hosts also have their own team, Team Abu Dhabi, along with many other teams from India and Bangladesh.
T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group A
|Group A
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Bulls
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.642
|Karnataka Tuskers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Bangla Tigers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Deccan Gladiators
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.642
T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group B
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Northern Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+4.200
|Qalandars
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.000
|Team Abu Dhabi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.000
|Maratha Arabians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4.200