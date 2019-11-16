close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

T10 League 2019: Latest points table

Sat, Nov 16, 2019

Cricket’s shortest format, the T10, is currently hosting its third edition in UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi where the Lahore Qalander’s development squad is representing the Pakistan side.

The hosts also have their own team, Team Abu Dhabi, along with many other teams from India and Bangladesh.

T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group A

Group AMat
Won
Lost
Tied
NR
Pts
NRR
Delhi Bulls
110002+0.642
Karnataka Tuskers
0000000.000
Bangla Tigers
0000000.000
Deccan Gladiators
101000-0.642

T10 League 2019: Latest points table Group B

Group BMat
Won
Lost
Tied
NR
Pts
NRR
Northern Warriors
110002+4.200
Qalandars
1001010.000 
Team Abu Dhabi
1001010.000
Maratha Arabians
101000-4.200

