Fearless Babar ready to take on Australian challenge

Australian conditions and pitches have caused headaches and given nightmares to many Pakistani batsmen over the years but they do not scare Babar Azam one bit.

The stylish right-handed batter, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, said that the wickets Down Under “are not anything especially difficult”.

“There is just a bit more bounce and pace here so it requires a wee bit of adjustment, but the more you practice and play here, the more you get used to it,” he said.

Babar, after his majestic ton in the three-day warm-up against Australia XI earlier this week, scored another boundary-laden 63 off just 66 balls in the two-day match against a Cricket Australia XI that started today in Perth.

The target now for the Lahore-born is to carry his rich vein of form into the Test series against the main Australia side.

“My goal always is to perform in every single match. The way my form is right now, I want to continue that and carry it into Test matches,” he said.

Babar said that instead of targeting or being wary of a particular Australian bowler, he would focus on his own game plan.

“There is no one bowler of theirs I’m going to focus on. All their bowlers do well in these conditions. What I will do is just apply my own plan and play positive cricket,” he said.