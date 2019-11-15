Bowling coach Ian Pont hails Pakistan's 'world class' teen pacers Naseem, Hasnain and Musa

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont on Friday hailed Pakistan’s teenage pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa Khan and said that the trio has “world class” potential.

Pont, considered one of the topmost authorities on the art of fast bowling, said that prospects such as Shah, Hasnain and Musa are a coach’s dream.

“It's a wonderful position to be in as a coach to receive Naseem, Musa and Hasnain as prospects,” the Englishman said on Twitter.

He further said that the teenage pacers can develop into good fast bowlers on their own, but can blossom into truly world class talents if afforded the right “mental and technical coaching”.

“Even if they are simply 'left alone' they should develop nicely. But with great mental and technical coaching they might be world class,” he said.

A day earlier, Pont, whose writings and musings on fast bowling have biblical value in the cricket world, had analysed the 16-year-old Naseem’s bowling action. While dubbing him “sensational”, Pont had pointed out that with some tweaking, Naseem’s “consistency, pace and control” could be improved.



It is pertinent to mention that Pont, whose insight has been supplement by his background in baseball and javelin, had applied for the Pakistan national team’s bowling coach position.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, decided to once again install legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis, despite the fact that his previous coaching stints with the national team had ended in disaster.

By Pont’s account, the PCB had not even bothered to respond to his job application.



