Thu Nov 14, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
November 14, 2019

Olympic swimmer Kiran Khan cinches 10 medals at National Games

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 14, 2019
The Olympic swimmer wins 10 gold medals in the National Games in Peshawar. Photo: Twitter 

Olympian swimmer Kiran Khan has left no stone unturned in the ongoing National Games in Peshawar , cinching 10 gold medals so far for her team Army.

The Lahore-born athlete had achieved a similar feat in the 28th National Games in 2001, which garnered national attention when she won 13 medals; 7 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze. 

Since then, Khan went on to compete in many competitions including the 2008 Olympics.

According to available game stats, Army currently tops the medal charts with 106 gold, 79 silver and 50 bronze medals.

