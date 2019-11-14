PCB announce 21 probables for women's ODI, T20I series against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 21 probables for the women's cricket team for the ODI and T20I series against England which will be played between 9 to 20 December in Malaysia.

According to the press release, the probables will undergo a nine-day training camp in Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center from 21th to 29th November.

The probables include Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamin, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Senior all-rounder Nida Dar has been exempted from attending the camp but an official of the PCB confirmed she will be available for selection once she wraps up the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Last month, Pakistan women cricket team’s chief selector Urooj Mumtaz had said Dar's participation in the league would not only be a great learning experience for the all rounder but would also benefit the national team when contesting against competitive teams such as England.

The squads for the two series will be announced on 27 November and the team will depart for Malaysia on 30 November. The three ODIs against England women are part of the ICC Women's Championship fixtures.

Pakistan v England Schedule:

December 9: First ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval.

December 12: Second ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval.

December 14: Third ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval.

December 17: First IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval.

December 19: Second IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval.

December 20: Third IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval.