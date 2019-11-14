close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
November 14, 2019

Ayeza khan, Danish Taimor serve major couple goals with latest shoot on son Rayyan's birthday

Thu, Nov 14, 2019

Ayeza khan, Danish Taimor serve major couple goals in latest shoot on son Rayyan's birthday

TV stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimor recently celebrated birthday of their son Rayyan and received congratulatory messages from their fans and viewers.

The pictures from the private event were then shared by the couple showing the family having a lovely time partying together. Ayeza, Danish, Hoorain and Rayyan together make a picture-perfect family.

More: Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate son’s birthday in style

The power couple later expressed love for each other in separate Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram

#thispose and #us

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on


View this post on Instagram

Togetherness..

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on



On the work front, Ayeza Khan is in the news nowadays due to her negative role in drama Meray Pas Tum Ho    which received severe backlash because of its portrayal of woman in a highly controversial manner.

