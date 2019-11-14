Ayeza khan, Danish Taimor serve major couple goals with latest shoot on son Rayyan's birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TV stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimor recently celebrated birthday of their son Rayyan and received congratulatory messages from their fans and viewers.
The pictures from the private event were then shared by the couple showing the family having a lovely time partying together. Ayeza, Danish, Hoorain and Rayyan together make a picture-perfect family.
More: Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate son’s birthday in style
The power couple later expressed love for each other in separate Instagram posts.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan is in the news nowadays due to her negative role in drama Meray Pas Tum Ho which received severe backlash because of its portrayal of woman in a highly controversial manner.
