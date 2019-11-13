Bradman Hall of Fame award Waqar Younis with exemplary honouree bat

International Cricket’s Hall of Fame Bradman Museum honoured Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis for his services to cricketing fraternity on and off the field.

Younis is the first Pakistani to receive the honouree bat which features the original signature of the late Sir Donald Bradman as well as his own along with two hand-painted portraits of the former cricketers.

The ‘Burewala Express’ was honoured at 13th annual Bradman Gala Dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Bradman Honouree is a distinguished title which is given to two named personalities in the cricketing fraternity each year. The honourees are chosen on behalf of their services to the sport along with values, determination and humility as exemplified by the Test batting legend Sir Bradman.

Notable names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Mark Anthony and Adam Gilchrist have been the recipients of the honourable title.



