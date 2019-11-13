Trump to dictators: 'come on in'

NEW YORK: "Come on in," President Donald Trump jokingly told the world´s dictators Tuesday, saying he´s happy to deal with any kind of foreign leader able to help the United States.

Trump was touting the strength of the US economy in a speech to business executives in New York and said the rest of the world wants to get its share.

"This is where the action is. When I meet leaders of countries as they come in -- kings and queens and prime ministers and presidents and dictators -- I meet them all," he said.

"Everybody wants to come in. Dictators, it´s OK, come on in. Whatever´s good for the United States," he said to laughter.