After quitting showbiz for marriage, Aisha Khan blessed with a baby girl

Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan quit the showbiz to tie the knot with Major Uqbah Malik back in April 2018 and the couple has now been blessed with a beautiful daughter reportedly.

According to several media outlets, the Mann Mayal actor gave birth to a girl at a private hospital in Islamabad on November 10.

Aisha Khan has been staying away from the limelight after she announced she will be quitting acting and getting married to Major Uqbah Malik.

The couple said ‘I do’ in an intimate wedding held in Islamabad last year.



Aisha announced her decision of leaving the entertainment industry in a public post she uploaded on Instagram.

“With great pleasure and humility, I have decided to bid farewell to our wonderful media industry. I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life,” the actress wrote while confirming her departure.

Aisha Khan is famously known for her appearances and roles in film and TV shows. She starred in movies like Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

