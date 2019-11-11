From tape-ball cricket to Asia Cup: The story of Akif Javed's burgeoning career

Left-arm pacer Akif Javed has made a big impression already in a very short domestic career and is set to take part in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup that will be played in Bangladesh later this month, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 19-year-old was a discovery of the NCA Remote Areas Programme and has already made his way to the emerging team squad.

Akif, started playing like most of the boys in the area, with his talent, skill, persistence and determination providing him rich rewards in the shape of his selection for the Remote Areas camp that was staged at the prestigious National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The Karak-born made a big impression in the recently held National T20 tournament in Faisalabad where he accounted for some big scalps. He took nine wickets in seven games, including figures of three for 16 in one game for Balochistan.

The prodigy revealed that Mohammad Amir was his favorite bowler, however, he said that he drew much of his inspiration from fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar and hoped to mirror the legend's pace someday.

"Among the present lot, Mohammad Amir is my favourite bowler. I want to swing the ball like he does at a good pace," he told the PCB.

"I was inspired by Shoaib Akhtar and started playing cricket as I wanted to emulate his feats. I entered the National T20 with the aim of becoming the fastest bowler in the world. My most memorable wicket of the tournament was Mohammad Hafeez’s."

Not long ago his family used to dislike his interest in cricket but his performances in the National T20 and his selection in the Pakistan team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup has changed their perception. He now has their backing and prayers as he begins the pursuit of what promises to be a hugely rewarding career.

"My mother informed me of my selection in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad. She, like the rest of my family, is very happy and is praying for my success," he said.

Akif wows NCA coaches

Akif impressed the PCB coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), while training under the Remote Areas Programme.



He gained speed, accuracy and learned the nuances of bowling under the NCA coaches. Akif praised the coaching staff at the NCA for their contribution in his growth as a player as well as his improved fitness.

"The coaches at NCA worked really hard with me. I was taught about the basics of bowling and that helped me immensely in my performances in the National T20. I was also told about the importance of fitness and the training that I did at the academy has been of great benefit," he said.

"The Remote Areas camp helped many youngsters like me and we might see many other stars emerge from these activities in the future.”