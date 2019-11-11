Pakistan and Babar Azam retain top spots in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan has managed to retain their top spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings by the skin of their teeth, despite losing back-to-back T20I series and winning just a single match in the format all year.

The Men in Green, as per the ICC indexes updated on Monday, have a rating of 270, just one higher than second-placed Australia (269).

England (265) round off the top three, whereas arch-rivals India are fifth on the list with a rating of 260.

Virat Kohli’s men, however, are the top-ranked side in Tests, whereas world champions England are at the top in the ODI ranking.

In the T20I Player Ranking, Pakistan’s Babar Azam is firmly in control at the top with 876 points, with the next batsman on the list (Aaron Finch) being a sizable 69 points behind the Lahore-born.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is the top-ranked ODI bowler, whereas his compatriot is the top all-rounder in the format.

In Tests, Steve Smith is the top-ranked batsman, whereas his teammate Pat Cummins and West Indies’ Jason Holder are the top-ranked bowler and all-rounder.