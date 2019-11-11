Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in a golden saree: Check out her stunning picture now

Deepika Padukone can quite literally slay any style, modern or desi. The gorgeous diva was recently seen attending her friend’s wedding in Bengaluru in which she wore a golden saree.

The Chhapaak starlet looked stunning in the regal attire, a gold coloured saree with a thick border. Deepika finished the look with a classic tied-up bun.

She had a heavy golden neck-piece on while her hair had what looks like a gajra.

Check out her jaw-dropping look here:

On the work front, Deepika will next be sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in 83 and Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak.

