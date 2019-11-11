close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan’s birthday in style

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan's much-liked showbiz couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their beloved son Rayan's second birth anniversary on Sunday, showering love and affection to the two-year old  boy on his auspicious occasion.

The power couple shared some stunning photos of themselves along with their beautiful children from the birthday bash to raise the heartbeats of their hundreds of admirers.

Ayeza and Taimoor  are among the only few couples of Pakistan's entertainment industry who shared their life events on social media with to  allure  fans with their amazing  exuberance. 

Recently, the duo celebrated 2nd birthday of their Son Rayan. While Ayeza, who embroiled in controversy  for playing a negative  character   in 'Mere Pas tum Ho',  posted some  pictures of the  event, looking gorgeous in  a navy blue gown. Taimoor wore a formal suit to impress the fans.






Latest News

More From Entertainment