Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan’s birthday in style

KARACHI: Pakistan's much-liked showbiz couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their beloved son Rayan's second birth anniversary on Sunday, showering love and affection to the two-year old boy on his auspicious occasion.

The power couple shared some stunning photos of themselves along with their beautiful children from the birthday bash to raise the heartbeats of their hundreds of admirers.

Ayeza and Taimoor are among the only few couples of Pakistan's entertainment industry who shared their life events on social media with to allure fans with their amazing exuberance.

Recently, the duo celebrated 2nd birthday of their Son Rayan. While Ayeza, who embroiled in controversy for playing a negative character in 'Mere Pas tum Ho', posted some pictures of the event, looking gorgeous in a navy blue gown. Taimoor wore a formal suit to impress the fans.

















