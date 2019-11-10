Nick Jonas has special plans for Priyanka Chopra on first anniversary

As one of the most popular couples around the globe, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas count down days till their first anniversary, it looks like something special may be in store.



The 26-year-old Hollywood hunk appears to be preparing for the big day in full swing as he is said to be leaving no stone unturned to surprise his ladylove on their first wedding anniversary.

According to Entertainment Online, Nick stated: “Well, I don’t wanna say what we’re doing to celebrate because it’s a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn’t want the surprise to be spoiled.”

“We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time. It’s been a crazy year. It’s flown by, it’s hard to believe it. John Varvatos was at our wedding, so he was there to be with us and it was a great couple days celebration. This year’s been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other,” he added.

Speaking about his married life, Nick said: “I think we settled into our roles as husband and wife fairly quickly. A lot of our friends always said that it seemed like we were supposed to be together, so it feels natural. There are natural adjustments when your life is becoming one together, but it’s been a beautiful year. Hopefully next year we have a bit more time to be in the same place, but being busy is not bad either.”



“The good news is that we both really enjoy talking to each other, which I think is probably pretty important if you married somebody. There aren’t as many rules for, like, how long we can go and things like that. I think we just — we’d always just do the best we can and understand first and foremost we love what we do as well and support each other as well,” he further said.

The duo had tied the knot last year on December 2 and 3 in the Indian city of Jodhpur.