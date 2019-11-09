Kartik Aaryan begins shoot for 'Dostana 2' with this sweet and hilarious gesture

Kartik Aaryan is leaving fans with truckloads of laughter once again as he begins shoot for his next film by seeking blessings from Karan Johar.



The 28-year-old Luka Chuppi actor shared the shot of him kick starting the much-anticipated film by touching the feet of acclaimed director and producer Karan Johar.

“Maa da laadla #Chandigarh nikal gaya #Dostana2 !! The Dharma rivaaz that all actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film @karanjohar,” read the caption to the post.

On the other hand, the famed host of Koffee with Karan also shared a glimpse of the film going on floors as he wrote: “Enroute to the shoot of Dostana 2.”



Along with a picture of Ananya, Karan wrote: “I feel like I am the woh in this situation.”

Earlier this week, the female lead of the film Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at Amritsar for the shoot along with the director Collin D’Cunha.