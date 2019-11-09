Bollywood stars face backlash as Ayodhya case verdict leaves netizens fuming

After the decades-old Ayodhya case was announced by the Indian Supreme Court on Saturday, a number of prominent Bollywood stars came forth welcoming it, subsequently falling prey to backlash over promoting Hindu nationalism and extremism in the country.

Amongst the celebrities cheering on the Ayodhya verdict is filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Vivek Oberoi, Koena Mitra, Huma Qureshi, Kunal Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Farhan Akhtar.

The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque while deciding in favour of Hindus while deciding the Ayodhya dispute case.

A five-judge bench pronounced its unanimous judgment that was reserved last month on the decades-old Ayodhya case involving the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.