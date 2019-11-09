Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi slammed for celebrating Ayodhya case verdict

Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and a plethora of other Bollywood celebrities are being slammed after they came forth welcoming and celebrating the Ayodhya case verdict announced by the Indian Supreme Court on Saturday.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Farhan Akhtar and Huma Qureshi asked the people of his country to respect the top Indian court’s decision, even if they do not agree with it.

“Humble request to all concerned , please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind,” Akhtar wrote.

Leila actress Huma Qureshi also urged the people to abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque while deciding in favour of Hindus while deciding the Ayodhya dispute case.

A five-judge bench pronounced its unanimous judgment that was reserved last month on the decades-old Ayodhya case involving the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.

