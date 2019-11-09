‘Shameful India’: Pakistanis react to verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case

The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday cleared way for Hindus to construct a temple on the disputed holy site in the Ayodhya case involving the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.



Since then, internet users on this side of the border have been reacting to the top Indian court’s decision, terming It shameful and immoral.

Amongst the ones condemning the verdict on the decades-old dispute are prominent figures including political leaders, journalists and celebrities.

The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque while deciding in favour of Hindus.

A five-judge bench pronounced its unanimous judgment that was reserved last month on the decades-old Ayodhya case involving the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.

"Muslims should not be deprived of a structure; will get alternative site for masjid," the court ruled.

The ruling said the Indian government will formulate a scheme in three months to set up a board of trustees for construction of temple at the disputed structure.

"Court should preserve balance," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the judgment.