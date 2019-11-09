Fawad, Mazari condemn Indian Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case

A large number of social media users have been coming forth to condemn the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict of the decades-old Ayodhya case that came on Saturday, including federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari.



Calling the verdict immoral and shameful, Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted:

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari drew parallels between Pakistan’s message of peace, through the historic opening of Kartarpur Corridor, which is due today, and India’s verdict on the Babri Masjid land dispute.

“The contrast between the Indian SC's verdict on Babri Mosque strengthening the Hindutva creed and Pakistan's opening of the Kartarpur Corridor - both on the same day - could not be more stark!” she said.

"So basically Hindutva wins as SC creates a Trust to be handed land to build temple saying mosque cannot be on that site! End of facade of secular India. Indian SC in tune with Hindutva narrative of Modi!" Mazari added.



The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque while deciding in favour of Hindus.



A five-judge bench pronounced its unanimous judgment that was reserved last month on the decades-old Ayodhya case involving the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.

"Muslims should not be deprived of a structure; will get alternative site for masjid," the court ruled.

The ruling said the Indian government will formulate a scheme in three months to set up a board of trustees for construction of temple at the disputed structure.

"Court should preserve balance," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the judgment.