Fazl shrugs off supporter attempting to take selfie with him

JUI-F Supremo Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has been protesting against the incumbent government since the end of October.



The continuous meetings, prolonged journey and stay in the capital is bound to irk anyone, including the otherwise quite patient Maulana.

In a recent video clip, Fazl can be seen impatiently brushing off a supporter, whose only crime was to wish to be snapped with the JUI-F chief.

In the video, Fazl strikes an indignant pose and hastily shrugs off the supporter who has his phone ready to take a selfie with his leader.

Following the move, Fazl continues to move forward in a bad mood while the supporter backs off completely.