Bhumi Pednekar apologises for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh's dialogue on marital rape

Ever since the recent trailer of the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh aired, it has caused a bit of a stir on the internet. With people slamming the movie for promoting the act of marital rape. Twitter users took to their accounts to bash the dialogue and asked the producers and film makers to remove and rewrite the dialogue before the final cut of the movie is out.

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media to apologize for the insensitive dialogue that the upcoming movie contained, and assured fans that the story promotes no such heinous act. She also stated that she was sorry because the intention of the dialogue wasn’t what it was portrayed to be.

The movie’s trailer was what incited a flame on the internet, with one dialogue in particular.

Fans made it clear that they do not support this kind of writing and refused to acknowledge that the society would ever be okay with marital rape ever being considered ‘alright’. The actors and cast publicly apologised for this error and stated that not everyone in this situation belongs to that school of thought, nor do they believe or support this process.

The actress went on in defence for the director and stated that Mudassar, has always supported women. The actress says that all her previous productions have showcased what she feels about gender and what she tries to do.



She further stated that they are trying their level best to reduce gender gaps and will not endorse anything which will increase it. She revealed that she refused to do many films which offered to pay her large sums of money even though they have become massive hits. Her choices have always been beside what she stands for. Her advocations extend beyond films as she even promotes worldwide issues on her social platforms.

One of her most major and dear projects is climate change, the actress has shared a number of posts regarding her activism, in one of her posts, she captioned:

Bhumi is one actress who has always been vocal about scripts, characters and everything in between. The directional piece is set to release in theatres on November 6.










