Bhumi Pednekar opens about her challenging role in ‘Bala’: 'It is empowering girls'

Bhumi Pednekar has come forth revealing her thoughts about her character in movie ‘Bala’ in which she is being criticised for playing a dark-skinned girl.

“For Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, I gained 30 Kgs. For Saand Ki Aankh, I went through transformation as well. I am an actor. I will transform myself as and when required. I honestly think it is the direction’s vision and producer’s prerogative on who they want to take. As an actor, I am going to portray every character that comes my way even if I have to become a man,” Bhumi Pednekar said, addressing all the backlash.

She added, “I am not a conventional heroine myself. Times are changing. Cinema is celebrating womanhood. I did Bala because of exactly that. There is not a moment when we are making fun of someone’s colour. This girl is, in fact, empowering other girls. She breaks every sort of societal norm or stigma attached to skin tone in India.”

Bhumi said she is being questioned as to why actors suited for certain characters are not being given the part since her last film Saand Ki Aankh.

“Why the makers did not take a suitable actor for the role – well, since my last film people have been asking me such questions. Basically, the fact is that there are not enough empowering roles written for female leads. Period. Let’s support these directors, writers and filmmakers who conceive strong female characters. I am an actor. I will do what is required. I don’t feel other actors are questioned about the same thing,” the Saand Ki Aankh actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana also chimed in saying, “I was not questioned why I was playing a bald man? The arguments will always be there but at the same time, it is the credibility of an actor that garners a lot of audience’s appreciation. Ultimately, it is a film business. You opt for an actor who is credible, sellable and Bhumi is a big name right now. She is a great actor. She fits the part and the vision of the director. It is a dream of the actor to transform and that will continue to happen.”

Starring Bhumi, Ayushmann and Yami Gautam, Bala will see the light of day on November 8.