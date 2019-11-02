Bhumi Pednekar challenges Bollywood’s obsession with fair skin in 'Bala'

Bhumi Pednekar has shed light on Bollywood’s unfair obsession with light skin which is rooted in the entire country, stating she wanted to challenge that concept in her film Bala.



In the film, Bhumi has essayed the character of a dark skinned girl who suffers from premature baldness.

"There is an obsession for fair skin. As an actor, I feel I have enough power that people will listen to us. It's the most far reaching visual medium to people in our country and I want to do my best to fight prejudice through this medium. This is my service to my society," Bhumi said in a statement.

She added, “Even what I did in Saand Ki Aankh is exactly that - it is a strong feminist comment. It speaks about equality, equal opportunities for both genders. I am not a social activist, I am just somebody who cares, somebody who is aware. I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.