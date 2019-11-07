Leverkusen stay alive with win over Atletico

LEVERKUSEN: Bayer Leverkusen belatedly breathed life into their Champions League campaign by recording their first points of the group stage with a 2-1 victory at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.



A bizarre Thomas Partey own goal gave Leverkusen the lead on 41 minutes at the BayArena before Germany international Kevin Volland bagged a second shortly after the break.

Nadiem Amiri was sent off for a reckless challenge on Santiago Arias in the closing minutes with Alvaro Morata grabbing a consolation goal for Atletico in stoppage time.

Diego Simeone´s side fall three points behind Group D leaders Juventus after missing a chance to sew up qualification for the last 16 with two rounds to spare.

Leverkusen, who lost their opening three matches in Europe, are level on three points with Lokomotiv Moscow as both sides likely face the prospect of battling for a spot in the Europa League.