Pakistan Army not involved in Fazl's dharna: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March is a political activity, the armed forces have nothing to do with it, said DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, on Wednesday.

The DG ISPR said that the armed forces of a country have no involvement in politics. He said that dharnas have been taking place in the country for quite some time now.

"The country's defence doesn't allow us to answer such allegations," he said. "We are busy in defending the country."

General Asif Ghafoor said that all security arrangements had been taken. He said that the JUI-F chief was a senior politician.

The DG ISPR said that when the armed forces are called in by the government for elections, they do perform their services.

He said that even the army chief wished that the armed forces' role in the election should be minimum.

"The army chief wishes that an election process should be in place where the role of the army is minimum," he said.

The DG ISPR said that the issue of occupied Kashmir between India and Pakistan had been going on since the past 70 years.

"The Kartarpur Corridor has nothing to do with the Kashmir issue," he said.

He said that the armed forces of the country were fighting for the case of Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC) since the past 70 years.

"The Pakistan Army nor any other institution can compromise on the issue of Kashmir," he said.

The DG ISPR said that the Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan but will only be restricted through Kartarpur. He said that their entry into Pakistan will be in accordance with the law.