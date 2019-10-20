Pakistan all set to open Kartarpur corridor on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD: The construction work on the Kartarpur project, a border corridor between India and Pakistan, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, has entered its final stage.

Quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, the official Twitter account of Government of Pakistan said it "will be open to the public on 9th of next month.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from across the globe," read the tweet which also accompanied three pictures from the Pakistani side of the corridor.

Pakistan has also invited former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the corridor, months after he assumed office after winning majority of seats in the parliament.