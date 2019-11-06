Katrina Kaif wishes to use her makeup skills on which Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif, who recently turned entrepreneur with the launch of her latest makeup brand Kay Beauty, has been taking the industry by storm while collecting praises from her Bollywood contemporaries including Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.



In a recent interview, the Bharat actor revealed that the actress on which she would love to showcase her makeup skills is Sonam Kapoor.

It is surprising because Sonam and Katrina both have one thing in common: the actresses are both rumoured exes of heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.



Katrina when asked who she would like to glam up replied, "That’s a tough one. Maybe, Sonam? Yes, Sonam! She’s got beautiful eyes so that would make my job easy!”

Katrina was further asked how would she dress up and what would her makeup be like if she only had 10 minutes in hand.



The 36-year-old beauty answered, “Outfit would be any kind of a dress that is easy. I like dresses! I just feel more of myself in them. Makeup would be, honestly, I love shaping my brows, I just feel that it frames your eyes beautifully. A little bit of kajal, whether it is inside or outside of your lash line and a lip colour, I think these three items can do wonders and be super quick.”

On mustering love and support from her friends in the Hindi film industry, the actress said, “I’m really really happy. There is so much of love that I got from everyone, you know, all my friends from the industry. I think people can see when it is a project that you have genuinely and really worked on. That you’ve put in your blood, sweat and tears and it is passion and hardwork that’s gone behind it and they can see it. Everyone knows your sense of aesthetics, everyone knows the kind of imagery I like, what visuals I like so they can see that this is your baby. It is really incredible of everyone to come out and support me like the way they did, she said.”