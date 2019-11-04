What will Kareena Kapoor do if she was stuck in a lift with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s exes?

Kareena Kapoor is one sister who tries to defend cousin Ranbir Kapoor from all criticism, come what may.

The starlet was recently asked what would she do if she was stuck in an elevator with Ranbir Kapoor’s ladylove Alia Bhatt, and all his ex-girlfriends Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Kareena was asked this question during the T20 ceremony in Australia in which she unveiled the trophy of the T20 matches.

The Good Newzz actress had the most hilarious reply to this question.

“I will make sure Ranbir is not in the lift," she said after a brief pause, adding, "Or maybe, I should make sure he is in the lift.”

Kareena was also asked to choose between the Kapoors and the Khans to which she replied, “Well, the problem is I don't get to choose because I am Kareena Kapoor Khan, so I am both" and added, "I am lucky I have both.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in movie Good Newzz with Akshay Kumar and Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.