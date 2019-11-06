IPL in works to introduce no-ball umpire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
India´s cricket board is planning to have dedicated officials for observing no-balls at next year´s lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament to cut down on umpiring howlers.
This year´s edition of the cash-rich league witnessed several run-ins between players and officials with the standard of umpiring questioned.
"We will have another umpire for only checking no-balls," a senior official told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting in Mumbai.
"Many times you will see it´s a no-ball only when a batsman gets out and regularly there may be many more. We want to use the technology.
"There will be an umpire, who will be focused on no-balls only and he will not be third or fourth umpire."
India captain Virat Kohli questioned the umpiring in the star-studded league after his Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a win when Mumbai Indians paceman Lasith Malinga overstepped on the final delivery.
The blatant no-ball was spotted on the giant screen at the stadium but not by the on-field umpire.
Kohli also had a heated exchange with English umpire Nigel Llong -- who later reportedly kicked a door following their encounter -- after the official called out Umesh Yadav for a no-ball.
Replays had suggested the bowler´s back foot was behind the line.
In another ugly umpire-player confrontation, Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stormed the pitch to confront umpire Ulhas Gandhe over a no-ball decision.
It is understood having an additional official for no-balls could be trialled at a domestic tournament before it is introduced in the IPL.
A new concept of "power play" -- allowing a player in the squad who is not necessarily in the XI to come in at the fall of a wicket or to replace a bowler at any point -- was also discussed at the meeting.
The auctions for the 13th edition of the glitzy extravaganza will be held in Kolkata on December 19.
The IPL, which was hit by a spot-fixing scandal in 2013, has emerged as the world´s wealthiest league in the sport, with the tournament replicated by other nations such as Australia.
India´s cricket board is planning to have dedicated officials for observing no-balls at next year´s lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament to cut down on umpiring howlers.
This year´s edition of the cash-rich league witnessed several run-ins between players and officials with the standard of umpiring questioned.
"We will have another umpire for only checking no-balls," a senior official told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting in Mumbai.
"Many times you will see it´s a no-ball only when a batsman gets out and regularly there may be many more. We want to use the technology.
"There will be an umpire, who will be focused on no-balls only and he will not be third or fourth umpire."
India captain Virat Kohli questioned the umpiring in the star-studded league after his Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a win when Mumbai Indians paceman Lasith Malinga overstepped on the final delivery.
The blatant no-ball was spotted on the giant screen at the stadium but not by the on-field umpire.
Kohli also had a heated exchange with English umpire Nigel Llong -- who later reportedly kicked a door following their encounter -- after the official called out Umesh Yadav for a no-ball.
Replays had suggested the bowler´s back foot was behind the line.
In another ugly umpire-player confrontation, Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stormed the pitch to confront umpire Ulhas Gandhe over a no-ball decision.
It is understood having an additional official for no-balls could be trialled at a domestic tournament before it is introduced in the IPL.
A new concept of "power play" -- allowing a player in the squad who is not necessarily in the XI to come in at the fall of a wicket or to replace a bowler at any point -- was also discussed at the meeting.
The auctions for the 13th edition of the glitzy extravaganza will be held in Kolkata on December 19.
The IPL, which was hit by a spot-fixing scandal in 2013, has emerged as the world´s wealthiest league in the sport, with the tournament replicated by other nations such as Australia.