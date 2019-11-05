PPP writes letter to ECP against army deployment outside polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and urged it to withdraw an earlier notification according to which it had called for deployment of armed forces personnel outside polling stations for the Dadu PS-86 by-election.

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner, the PPP stated that after the 'massive rigging' in elections 2018 where polling agents were allegedly thrown out of polling stations, all opposition parties had decided that armed forces personnel would not be posted either inside or outside the polling stations.

The letter states that the civilian law enforcing agencies deployed under the presiding officers were capable to deal with any untoward situation.

The by-election will be held in the PS-86 constituency on November 7. The seat fell vacant after the PPP's MPA from the constituency, Ghulam Shah Jilani, passed away.