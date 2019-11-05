PSF eyes chance to host World Junior Squash Championship in 2020

The Pakistan Squash Federation has sets its sights on hosting the World Junior Squash Championship in 2020 as PSF have begun to engage in talks with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to allot hosting rights.

According to Game Development Officer and Squadron Leader Saleem Mohammad Khan PSF will be represented by its Senior Vice President and Air Vice Marshal (AVP) Aamir Masood during the two day meeting.

“On the sidelines of World Squash Federation (WSF) AGM, a meeting between the SVP and PSA CEO Mr. Alex Gough is also scheduled," he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"During the meeting with AVP Aamir Masood would brief about the improved security situation in Pakistan to convince PSA for allocation of international squash tournaments to Pakistan along with foreign players’ participation without any condition of security fee and security survey,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The senior vice president also had detailed meetings with Mr. Jacque Fontaine, the president of WSF, Mr. Nik Razeen Daud, president of Malaysian squash and President of Egyptian Squash Federation Mr. Assem Khalifa, in which detailed strategies for the regional development of the sport were planned.

The PSF official added that Pakistan will bid for hosting of World Junior Squash Championship in 2022.

“It is expected that the efforts being put in by the senior vice president would help to remove the security fee and he would also make efforts to convince WSF for the allocation of World Junior Championship, 2022,” the statement added.