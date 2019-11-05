Neymar escapes with warning over Cup final fan slap

BOBIGNY: Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain´s surprise defeat in the French Cup final in April, sources told on Monday.



Prosecutors have decided the Brazilian star will receive a written warning and no further action will be taken.

A 29-year-old Rennes fan who had been filming Neymar as he climbed the stairs to collect his loser´s medal at the Stade de France appeared to cajole the disconsolate player after the French league champions were defeated in a penalty shootout.

Neymar stopped, used his hand to lower the phone and then tapped the fan on the chin.

"I shouldn´t have done it but sometimes it´s hard to remain calm," Neymar said on Instagram at the time.

A lawyer for the fan who filed a complaint against Neymar for violent behaviour said the warning was unacceptable.

"It´s a justification of violence," said lawyer Philippe Ohayon. "If that had been a fan hitting a player he would have been brought to justice and maybe even received a custodial sentence."

Neymar was given a three-match ban for the gesture at the time of the incident.