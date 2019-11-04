Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt note leaves fans gushing

Shah Rukh Khan, King of Bollywood recently penned down a letter to his fans, thanking everyone who took the time to wish him on his birthday.



With his recent 54th birthday celebrations wrapping up, the star warmed the hearts of millions with a personalized letter, dedicated to fans who wished him on the occasion as many fans even gathered outside the star’s Mannat residence in order to wish him on his big day.

Instagram was also hustling and bustling with posts of fellow actors and friends wishing King Khan while birthday celebrations of SRK crossed borders as well, quite literally, with the Burj Khalifa lighting up in commemoration of his big day.

An elated SKH took to Instagram to thank each and every fan who wished him with a heartfelt letter of thanks and appreciation.

Expressing his gratefulness for the love and warmth he received, the star sees his celebrations turn bigger and better due to the constantly evolving, overwhelming love from his fans. The actor also added that he must be one of the only people in the world who is happy to be getting older.



He captioned the picture with the following words, “And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all.”