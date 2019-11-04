Rangoli Chandel attacks Karan Johar's upcoming movie 'Takht'

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has once again taken a jibe at Karan Johar and slammed him for his upcoming movie Takht.



In a tweet shared recently, Rangoli said, “And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships.”

She was sharing her views about Hindu God Rama and Ramayana and was condemning history books glorifying the Mughal period.

“These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from sexual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts,” Rangoli added.

Rangoli has in the past taken a dig at Karan Johar too after her sister Kangana Ranaut called him the flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Takht, slated to release in 2020, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.