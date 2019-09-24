Taapsee Pannu gives it back to Rangoli Chandrel, sister of Kangana Ranaut over ageism debate





Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ seems to have got mired in the ageism controversy which has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media.

Earlier in the day when actor Kangana Ranaut sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to reveal that the ‘Queen’ starlet was the first choice for the film but she rejected the film to fight sexism and ageism in the industry.

Replying to ‘Badhai Ho’ actor Neena Gupta’s tweet addressing ageism in Bollywood Rangoli tweeted “Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for the lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains…”

Now, Taapsee gave a befitting response to all those people talking about ageism debate on social media.

The 32-year-old ‘Badla’ actor wrote, “I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves. So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE - #SaandKiAankh[sic]"

Along with the tweet she even questioned the ones sparking this debate over ageism in the Industry to why didn’t they raise their voice when stalwarts like Nargis Dutt, Anupam Kher, John Travolta, Eddie Murphy, and others played characters older than their real age.

‘Mission Mangal’ starlet ended her message thanking all for immense love and attention bestowed upon the film ‘Saand Ki Aankh”.

Meanwhile, the Tushar Hiranandani directorial is slated to release on October 25 this year.