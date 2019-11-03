Akshay Kumar's aim is to 'not take himself seriously'

Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's finest star, is known to have played a variety of roles throughout his career that have left all fans and critics awestruck.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, the Padman actor revealed, "I am not overtly excited by success because once a film releases, I move on to the next film, the next genre. When I read my Twitter account, I read people saying so many things like ‘please do an action film' or 'why don't you do a romantic film like Namaste London?'"



Read More: Akshay Kumar shares heartwarming life lesson after meeting an old couple

"My basic idea in life is to keep on jumping to new genre and new subject. Also, do not take yourself so seriously. I think I made a mistake when I started my career by continuously doing action films. I always believe that if I want to do something for a long time, I should not be feeling bored with my work," he added.

While admitting that he goes with the flow in his movies, he also made it clear that while being an untrained actor, he does not follow any particular method in transformation.

Read More: Akshay Kumar opens up on his share of failures in life

He is further quoted saying, "I have taken things from life experience and observation because I have no training. I go with the vision of the director, because he/she is the captain of the ship and it is true that a director knows the film much better than an actor. I remember, my film Mission Mangal released and soon I started shooting for Laxmi Bomb. The worlds of these two films are so different."

He made it clear however that he has no room for a character hangover. While addressing what was the turning point in his career, the star mentioned a number of previous productions, "There are a couple of films that changed my journey as an actor. Films like Sangharsh, Jaanwar, Hera Pheri, and filmmakers like Priyadarshan, Raj Kumar Santoshi, and late Neeraj Vora have contributed a lot in my career."





